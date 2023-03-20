Roman Reigns' title run could be in serious jeopardy if 6-time WWE World Champion returns after 9-year hiatus 

Fans have been rallying behind Cody Rhodes' quest to usurp Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood this year.

But what if The Tribal Chief crushed The American Nightmare's dreams and stood tall over him to close out The Show of Shows this year? The outcome is within the realm of possibility, knowing that Reigns will go to any lengths to keep his historic reign alive.

If that happens, WWE will need someone credible and of the same stature as the Bloodline kingpin to put his reign in serious jeopardy. For what it's worth, it should be CM Punk, who's currently on the sidelines recuperating from a triceps injury.

The Chicago native's future with AEW is currently up in the air, although there are rumors he could be ready to return to pro wrestling within the next two months.

With half the locker room against seeing Punk back after the travesty that ensued at the All Out media scrum last year, his potential return talks could go south. This could open the door for him to rejoin his old stomping grounds in WWE, hopefully later this year.

The Straight Edge Superstar returning to confront Roman Reigns could blow the roof off of any building. The two men have an incredible history, emanating from CM Punk paving the way for The Shield to burst onto the main roster at Survivor Series 2012.

More than a decade later, Reigns and Punk could tell a compelling story heading into the main event of Summerslam in 2023.

Roman Reigns has roasted CM Punk in the past

Roman Reigns seemingly isn't a fan of CM Punk and has badmouthed him in the past.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on BTSport a few years ago, the Bloodline leader lashed out at The Second City Saint for his remarks on part-timers coming back to steal the big spots:

"Those statements are coming from bitter people, you know, who possibly thought they were better than they really were," said Roman Reigns. "When it comes down to it, CM Punk was not as good or as over as a John Cena. [He] wasn't as good or as over and moved the needle like The Rock. It just wasn't what it was."

WWE even launched a "Needle Mover" T-shirt for Reigns, which many believed was a dig at Punk for not moving the needle for All Elite Wrestling. The SmackDown Superstar even publicly poked fun at CM Punk and AEW, saying he would throw them "out the club."

It's a storyline that has been brewing for years now and can be told in a way that hasn't been before. Only time will tell whether this blockbuster feud comes to fruition or not.

