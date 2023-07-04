Ronda Rousey could be in trouble if AEW star returns to WWE to reunite with Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey has had an impressive run in WWE since returning to the promotion in January 2022. She recently kickstarted a feud with her former ally, Shayna Baszler. Their storyline could take an exciting turn if AEW star Marina Shafir returns to insert herself into the feud.

Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir, and Baszler are friends in real life and briefly formed a faction called the Four Horsewomen of MMA. However, Shafir later joined AEW while The Rowdy One and The Queen of Spades continued to make waves in WWE. Despite being highly successful in the pro wrestling business, many have criticized Rousey's promo skills and her booking in the Stamford-based promotion.

According to reports, Ronda Rousey has already notified WWE that she doesn't plan to stay with the promotion for much longer. If this is true, integrating Shafir into The Rowdy One's feud with Baszler could do wonders for the up-and-coming star. It could allow the 35-year-old to feature in a prominent angle in WWE, as she seemingly hasn't been able to become a main event player in AEW.

While the booking sounds great on paper, it's unlikely that Marina Shafir will jump back to WWE anytime soon. Ronda Rousey has expressed her desire to bring her friend into the promotion in the past. But Shafir has been a part of AEW since December 2021.

Ronda Rousey has been vocal about her booking in WWE

Rousey and Shayna Baszler put their Women's Tag Team Championship on the line during Money in the Bank 2023 against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. While the two seemed close to retaining the belts, Baszler shockingly betrayed The Rowdy one, resulting in the duo losing the title.

In a recent Instagram post, Rousey shared a clip of her match at Money in the Bank, revealing that it was cut short thrice.

"When your time gets cut three times, but you still put on a banger #ChickenSalad🍗🥗 #TagTeamChampionships."

Judging by her recent social media post, Rousey is seemingly displeased by her booking in WWE. She appeared on this week's RAW and engaged in a brawl with Baszler while demanding an explanation for the latter's actions. Fans must wait and see if the former MMA duo will lock horns soon.

