Royal Rumble 2025 proves once again why Tony Khan books better pay-per-views than Triple H

Does Tony Khan book better PPVs than Triple H? Some Royal Rumble bookings may support this claim.

WWE aired the 38th annual Royal Rumble on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The PLE was a huge hit, but many critics believe it wasn't up to par.

The event featured many big returns and shocking climaxes, but some people think Triple H could have booked the show better.

Tony Khan's PPVs make more sense and are not random

WWE surprises the fans when they least expect it, but some surprises turn into shocks that people find hard to digest. In the recent past, WWE has leveraged a DQ finish or a roll-up to prolong storylines, leading to a lot of frustration. For instance, the Rhea Ripley-Liv Morgan saga, as well as Drew McIntyre's brief feud with Jey Uso used the DQ finish and the quick roll-up.

On the other hand, AEW PPVs seem to have a better flow and make more sense in terms of the storyline. Moreover, fans always get a payoff at the end of the show. The promotion rarely uses disqualification and count-out finishes. Tony Khan believes in giving conclusive finishes to huge matches, such as Adam Cole's feud with MJF, and the intense but short Adam Page-Swerve Strickland rivalry.

Jey Uso winning the men's Royal Rumble was questionable

Jey Uso entered the 30-man Royal Rumble match at number 20 and defeated everyone to win. He lasted in the rumble match for around 37 minutes.

There were many other superstars the fans believed were worthy of winning instead. For example, John Cena was a fan favorite going into the match, given his last performance in the Royal Rumble.

Main Event Jey Uso already had a chance to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event but failed. Therefore, his win at the Rumble over other bigger names left many puzzled.

Triple H should've reserved the #30 spots for bigger surprises

Logan Paul and Nikki Bella entered the respective men's and women's Royal Rumble matches at number 30. Not many fans were happy with this decision and criticized the Creative Content Head of WWE on social media for this booking.

Fans had high expectations from the wrestlers who entered the Rumble at number 30. A majority was expecting The Rock to show up at number 30 in the men's match, while Becky Lynch was expected to return at number 30 in the women's melee. However, neither return ended up happening.

Nikki is a veteran in the industry and has already had her fair share of stardom. Logan Paul, on the other hand, generates immense heat whenever he appears despite being quite good in the ring.

Therefore, fans were disappointed with these bookings and believed Triple H should've reserved the number 30 spots for bigger surprises.

