Ruby Soho savagely shuts down a fan on social media implying she's dating popular AEW star

Ruby Soho has shut down speculations of her being involved in a relationship with fellow AEW star Ortiz.

The former WWE Superstar aligned herself with her friends Eddie Kingston and Ortiz during their infamous rivalry with the Jericho Appreciation Society. The 31-year-old interfered in the Blood and Guts match to even the odds caused by Tay Melo. She was later involved in a horrific segment that saw her arm getting brutally smashed.

Soho was a catalyst for setting up the ''Barbed Wire Everywhere'' match between Kingston and Jericho. After weeks of waiting, she has finally gotten an opportunity at redemption against Tay Melo. She will join forces with Ortiz to square off against newly-wedded Sammy Guevara and Melo next week. Addressing the upcoming bout, Ruby cut a passionate promo alongside Ortiz on Rampage:

Fans took note of the on-screen chemistry shared between the two friends. However, a tweet suggesting that the two AEW stars were a cool couple made Ruby Soho respond strongly. Denying the dating speculations, Soho mentioned that one can feature in a mixed tag team match without being romantically involved:

Liv Morgan was recently accused of getting Ruby Soho fired from WWE

Formerly known as Ruby Riott, the AEW star was once the leader of the Riott Squad stable in WWE alongside Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. Alongside the two, Soho inscribed a dominant run on the WWE main roster until her release in June 2021.

WWE Superstar Shotzi was recently involved in a Twitter spat with SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan. She accused the former Riott Squad member of getting Ruby Soho fired from the company:

"Is this what you read after you got Ruby (Soho) fired? Look at Liv Morgan trying to collect green haired tattooed girls to run over! Not me babe! I do the running over," said Shotzi.

Many believe that the 10-year veteran has been underutilized by Tony Khan's promotion. It's safe to say that Soho is an amazing talent and deserves a title opportunity down the line.

What's your take on Soho's current position in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

