Current WWE star accuses Liv Morgan of getting Ruby Riott "fired"

Shotzi has accused Liv Morgan of getting Ruby Riott (a.k.a Ruby Soho) fired from WWE during a recent Twitter spat.

Ruby was let go by the company last year due to budget cuts, and is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. She and the current SmackDown Women's Champion are close friends and were part of a tag team in WWE.

Liv Morgan shared on Twitter that she'll be ready for Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle even though her arm isn't 100% yet. Shotzi responded by accusing the champion of pretending to be injured.

"mY aRm mAy NoT bE 1o0% yet BuT iM ReeedY f0r SHAYNA stop the act you’re not hurt," she wrote.

Liv then reacted to Shotzi's tweet by telling her that she should've asked if she wanted to wrestle her.

"Hahahahahaha Shotzi if u wanted to wrestle, all u had to do was ask silly. I think my arm may just be feeling good enough to kick ur gorgeous goblin [butt]. I’ll see u tomorrow," Liv wrote.

Morgan then took a jab at Shotzi for deactivating her Twitter account by recommending a book to read, titled: The Insecure Girl's Handbook. The latter reacted by asking the SmackDown Women's Champion if she read the book after getting Ruby Riott fired from WWE.

"Is this what you read after you got ruby fired? Look at Liv Morgan trying to collect green haired tattooed girls to run over! Not me babe! I do the running over!"

Liv Morgan then proceeded to tell Shotzi that she's done, and shared a throwback photo of Ruby Riott, with the caption stating that Ruby is the superior green-haired tattooed girl.

The WWE Universe reacts to Liv Morgan and Shotzi's Twitter spat

The back-and-forth and war of words between the two stars was unexpected, leaving many fans taken aback. As a champion, Liv has a target on her back, as everyone wants what she has.

Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to Shotzi accusing Morgan of getting Ruby Riott fired:

Liv is currently set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, United Kingdom. It'll be interesting to see who comes out victorious.

Will Shayna dethrone Liv for the SmackDown Women's Title? Sound off in the comments below!

