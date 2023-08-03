AEW All In is fast approaching, and it appears that the build for the highly-anticipated event is about to heat up. According to a new report, a long-awaited tag team match is being discussed for the pay-per-view, which will air live from Wembley Stadium in London on August 27.

The match in question is AEW Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Young Bucks. The two teams have an enduring rivalry that stretches back to before All Elite Wrestling even came into existence, with barbs being traded on social media as far back as 2017.

Since Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler arrived in the promotion in 2020, the teams have clashed twice, with tag team titles on the line both times. The Bucks and FTR currently have one win apiece, and the company has kept the highly-anticipated third match in its back pocket until now.

According to Fightful Select, discussions about FTR vs. The Young Bucks III are currently seeing "movement" behind the scenes, and the intended stage is the massive AEW All In pay-per-view in London.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR



This is when we realized the fans perception of us had changed. Very grateful for this night. Top 5 match of my career. Two of the greatest tag teams of a generation, trying to outwork & out-hustle each other to give the fans something special. I’ll always be proud of this one.This is when we realized the fans perception of us had changed. Very grateful for this night. twitter.com/aew_highlights…

Since the debut of the company's third weekly show, Collision, FTR has been firmly placed alongside CM Punk as the standard-bearers of Saturday nights.

Fightful also notes that they've heard nothing so far about the potential of CM Punk being involved in a feud with The Elite. However, speculation surrounding the scenario continues to run wild.

Wrestling veteran thinks CM Punk vs. "Hangman" Adam Page should headline AEW All In

The disastrous fallout surrounding last year's All Out Pay-Per-View has had lasting consequences, including The Elite and CM Punk being separated between Dynamite and Collision, respectively. Punk's comments regarding "Hangman" Adam Page in the post-show media scrum last September seem to have precluded the two from working together in the future.

However, WCW veteran and industry legend Kevin Sullivan thinks Punk and Hangman should put aside their real-life differences and compete in a blockbuster match to headline AEW All In.

Speaking on his Tuesday with the Taskmaster podcast, Sullivan stated that AEW should lean into the controversy and book Punk and Hangman in the main event, taking advantage of their alleged real-life heat to create intrigue:

"Do you know what the main event is? Punk versus Hangman. They'll fall off the rafters. Punk is such a good worker, and if Hangman goes with him, the people will go crazy," said Sullivan.

Do you think CM Punk and Hangman Adam Page should put aside their differences and work together once again at AEW All In? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

