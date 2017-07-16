NJPW/WWE News: The Young Bucks blame The Revival for theft In Japan

Nick Jackson had earlier lost his backpack in Japan which contained a number of items, including passports.

At least now the Young Bucks know who committed the theft

What’s the story?

The Young Bucks did have a great Dominion 6.11 as they left as the champions but they had a bit of a problem getting out of Japan as Nick Jackson lost his passport. Now the Young Bucks have finally solved the mystery of who stole their passport and more and have blamed the WWE's Revival, as they continue their social media rivalry with the Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson.

In case you didn’t know...

The tag-team might have picked up the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at Dominion 6.11 but they almost missed out on leaving the country as Nick's backpack was stolen which contained a couple of passports and even $2,000 worth of merchandise.

The heart of the matter

Nick Jackson took to Twitter claiming that he got a new passport and the entire ordeal cost him around $4,000 before pinning the blame on the Revival. This could mean that the pair is a step closer to returning to the WWE.

My new passport is finally here. This whole saga cost me about $4,000. I'm blaming it on the Revival. pic.twitter.com/7D3gR3y6eM — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) July 14, 2017

Long story short...Backpack was stolen which had two passports. 1 in which was new that was expedited over night costing $500. 2k in cash... — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) July 14, 2017

Nick and Matt Jackson did have a brief stint in the WWE a few years back but have become one of the hottest tag teams in the professional wrestling circuit and there have been a number of reports suggesting that they could be on their way back to the WWE.

The Hardy Boys had even challenged the duo to a fight in the WWE ring with Matt Jackson stating that the battle might take place someday, and for now, we will have to wait and watch how this story unfolds.

What’s next?

With the pair getting their passports back, it seems they have made preparations to travel once again and are set to tour Australia.

Author’s take

It certainly is great news that the Young Bucks got their passports back and even though their merchandise sales might have taken a hit from the theft, at least they are back to doing what they do best and that is wrestling.

It will be interesting to see just how the team deals with their rise in popularity and when they might make an appearance in the WWE. For now, they sure are doing great and probably would not want to change much.