2-time WWE World Champion was reportedly backstage for AEW: Dynamite this month

Fans on social media quickly pointed out AEW star Ricky Starks' presence backstage at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. But it also turns out that WWE star Dolph Ziggler was present for a recent Dynamite show.

For those unaware, the two-time WWE World Champion has a younger brother currently plying his trade in AEW, Ryan Nemeth. The pair worked on stand-up comedy shows in California earlier this month. AEW has also toured the West Coast state throughout January.

Turns out, at least according to Fightful Select, Ziggler was present for Dynamite in Los Angeles. He is still contracted to WWE, so this isn't necessarily indicative of a change in employment.

The RAW Superstar has wrestled throughout this month, too, facing Solo Sikoa and in a United States Title contender's six-pack challenge. He has also faced Baron Corbin at weekend house shows.

Ziggler primarily works on the RAW brand, but throughout 2021 he held the NXT Championship after defeating Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in a three-way.

He defended the title against LA Knight and Breakker again, but his reign lasted just 27 days as Bron defeated him on an episode of RAW.

Ricky Starks is currently in a major program with Chris Jericho in AEW

Although he may not be heading to the main event of WrestleMania like his friend Cody, Ricky Starks is actively feuding with Chris Jericho as of late.

'Absolute' faced Jericho during the first Dynamite of 2023, going even further to defeat the Le Champion.

DAZNWrestling @DAZN_Wrestling Will Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara be able to get The Jericho Appreciation Society back in the winners circle this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite vs. Ricky Starks and Action Andretti? Will Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara be able to get The Jericho Appreciation Society back in the winners circle this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite vs. Ricky Starks and Action Andretti? 👀 https://t.co/uMYzMwNr6A

Alongside Action Andretti, he has taken the battle to the Jericho Appreciation Society. He defeated Jake Hager before teaming with Andretti to take on the pairing of Jericho and Sammy Guevara, suffering defeat in the tag match last week.

Would you like to see Dolph Ziggler make the switch one day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

