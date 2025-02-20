28-year-old star has spoken to Tony Khan about potentially joining AEW - Reports

AEW CEO Tony Khan keeps his eye on free agents to possibly sign them for his promotion. Recent reports have suggested that a major star had a discussion with Khan regarding joining All Elite Wrestling.

Kevin Knight is the current IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion. However, his deal with NJPW could soon expire, according to reports. Meanwhile, Knight is exploring his options and could land in the Tony Khan-led AEW.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Kevin Knight has not re-signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and has been in contact with Tony Khan and Rocky Romero. The 28-year-old is also looking at WWE as his next potential destination.

"Kevin Knight has not re-signed with NJPW as of yet but met with Tony Khan and Rocky Romero of late. FightfulSelect.com learned that he's also looking to weigh any WWE options he may have."

Bully Ray on potentially working with AEW CEO Tony Khan

Tony Khan is often criticized for his creative decisions in the Jacksonville-based promotion. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has an interesting take on the matter.

On a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said he wanted to work with Tony Khan on All Elite Wrestling's creative team. The veteran suggested that he could offer to build up stories around Khan's fantasy matchups in All Elite Wrestling.

"I would never want Tony Khan to relinquish his part in creative. I would want to work with Tony Khan on creative. Tony Khan is a matchmaker. What I would do with Tony is sit down at a table with Tony, and I would go, 'Tony, give me your top three fantasy matches that you want to do in three months, six months, a year.' And when he hands me those fantasy matches, I'll build stories around them."

Fans will have to wait and see what surprises Khan has in store for the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

