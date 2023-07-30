3-time WWE titleholder's condition same as Big E's; unlikely to return anytime soon - Reports

Big E's in-ring future with WWE has been up in the air since he suffered a broken neck injury last year. Similarly, uncertainty looms over Kyle O'Reilly's in-ring status as he has been away from AEW programming for almost a year.

The former Undisputed Era member underwent neck fusion surgery to fix his broken neck and has been recuperating from it ever since.

O'Reilly last wrestled on the June 8 episode of Dynamite in a losing effort against Jon Moxley in 2022. However, his last appearance ensued two months later when Adam Cole and reDRagon turned heel on The Young Bucks.

His untimely injury and Bobby Fish's sudden departure led to the scrapping of plans. Now that Adam Cole has teased dissension with his long-time friend Roderick Strong, fans have been speculating about the return of The Violent Artist.

However, if the latest report is any indication, fans shouldn't keep their hopes up. During a Q&A session on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp provided an update on Kyle O'Reilly, noting that it will be ''a long time'' before the three-time WWE NXT Tag Team Champion returns to television, if ever:

"Same as Big E, it’s a broken neck, fixed the broken neck, and a long time (before he returns), if ever.”

Kyle O'Reilly @KORcombat Thanks bro, I miss you too. My career is meaningless without you and I’m forever grateful to be your friend. Working hard to get back and fight alongside you again someday soon! twitter.com/AdamColePro/st…

AEW President Tony Khan is optimistic about seeing O'Reilly back in AEW sooner than later. With All In right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if the company inserts The Violent Artist into the MJF-Adam Cole-Roderick Strong saga.

