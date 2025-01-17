4-time WWE Champion was present backstage for AEW Dynamite - Reports 

A former WWE and AEW World Champion and one of the most revered pro wrestlers in the world, Bryan Danielson retired from full-time action in October last year. The American Dragon is seemingly still maintaining a relationship with the Tony Khan-led promotion and was supposedly backstage this week on Dynamite.

Danielson has not been featured on All Elite programming since being brutalized by The Death Riders after losing his AEW World Championship to his former BCC brother-in-arms, Jon Moxley, at WrestleDream 2024. The latter, dubbing himself The One True King of the company, has been running roughshod for several months along with his team-mates.

Moxley faced a formidable opponent this week in his hometown at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage in the form of Powerhouse Hobbs, retaining his title against the latter in a bloody, hard-hitting brawl. The special episode also featured other star-studded bouts, including the All Elite in-ring return of Kenny Omega and the first-ever Women's Casino Gauntlet match.

The stacked card and overall presentation of AEW Dynamite this week even generated a boost in viewership ratings. Now, a report from Fightful Select claims that Bryan Danielson was present backstage at the Wednesday night show in Cincinnati. The update also suggests that the four-time WWE Champion is "still working with" All Elite Wrestling, albeit without a talent contract.

Notably, in November last year, Dave Meltzer had reported that Danielson held a "key" backstage position in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Bryan Danielson dropped by at a major AEW event last month

Despite not appearing on television since Jon Moxley and The Death Riders destroyed him, Bryan Danielson surprisingly showed up at the Tickets For Sale event for All In 2025 this past December. The Dragon confessed that even though his participation in the upcoming July 12 pay-per-view was unlikely, he nonetheless will be in attendance at the event.

"As for my participation at All In this year, I don't know what that looks like. I don't know if I'll be able to wrestle at that point. I don't know if I'll be able to wrestle again, quite honestly. But there's one thing I can tell you for certain, I will be here. There's nothing you can do to make me miss All In at Globe Life Field," said Danielson.

It remains to be seen when AEW fans may see Danielson next on the company's programming.

