4-time WWE Champion reportedly working "banged up"

A former WWE Champion might be carrying an injury or two during his latest run in All Elite Wrestling. The talent in question is Blackpool Combat Club member Bryan Danielson.

According to a Fightful Select report, The American Dragon has seemingly been working "banged up" lately, and that was the reason for some of his limited spots during the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2023.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp We've learned about a top star in AEW working through an injury.

Danielson has competed in only nine matches this year, with his 60-minute Iron Man bout against MJF for the AEW World Championship being the highlight. It was also brought up how the former WWE Champion has mostly been seen on commentary during matches featuring his fellow Blackpool Combat Club members in the promotion.

Furthermore, Bryan Danielson's involvement in the faction's brawls has been limited, with him "avoiding contact" in most of them. It is also interesting to note that Danielson has been "heavily involved" in creative for All Elite Wrestling's newest weekly television show, Collision.

The American Dragon has a major in-ring clash at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view as he faces NJPW stalwart Kazuchika Okada. It will be interesting to see whether the former WWE star manages to overcome The Rainmaker despite seemingly not being at 100%.

