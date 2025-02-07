4-time WWE champion has signed with Tony Khan's company - Reports

Tony Khan has reportedly signed another former WWE champion. Khan has kept track of many released WWE talents and it has helped him in signing Elijah to Ring of Honor.

Elijah, known in WWE as Elias, became arguably one of the most popular stars in the promotion in 2017 and 2018. Despite his booking, he managed to remain a key figure on programming. However, after Triple H took over the creative in 2022, Elias suffered from lack of direction and was eventually released by the promotion in 2023. Elias changed his name to Elijah and has performed in companies such as IWC, NWA, The Crash in Mexico, and more.

In a shocking turn of event, Elijah posted a video on Monday where he was accompanying AEW/ROH stars Vincent and Dutch. Elijah was playing a guitar and all three men were dressed in white walking through a field. The clip ended with the narrator asking, "Who wants to run with The Righteous Ones?"

This will seemingly be the group's name moving forward as recent reports have revealed a major signing for ROH.

According to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Elijah has signed a contract with Ring of Honor. This will likely see the former WWE 24/7 Champion side with The Righteous on ROH and possibly on AEW television. Elijah brings a uniqueness to The Righteous and could be the element missing to push them to the top.

We will have to wait and see what Tony Khan have in plans for The Righteous Ones in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

