42-year-old star rejected major offer from AEW; he's now WWE-bound - Reports

AEW has missed out on signing another top veteran, according to the latest backstage chatter. The main competition between AEW and WWE these days seems to be talent acquisitions. After several matches for Tony Khan, a former World Champion reportedly denied the All Elite offer and is headed to WWE.

Jeff Cobb has held top titles around the world since April 2009, for NJPW, Lucha Underground, and ROH, among other promotions. He lost his Dynamite debut to Jon Moxley in February 2020, then returned in 2022 to defeat Cash Wheeler on Rampage. The Hawaii native also appeared in 2022, 2023, and 2024 with United Empire. Four of Cobb's All Elite appearances have been co-promoted with NJPW: Forbidden Door in 2022, 2023, and 2024, plus Wrestle Dynasty this January.

The Imperial Unit is expected to finally join WWE soon. Fightful Select reported that Triple H and his team have had their eyes on Cobb as of late, with one source indicating that the former Olympic wrestler popped up on WWE's internal roster this week, but that could not be confirmed as of now.

Cobb has a history with AEW, and at one point Khan and other officials wanted to sign the 42-year-old to a contract. However, All Elite sources now report that there's been no recent talk or expectation of Cobb joining the company. The Wrestling Observer adds that Cobb turned down AEW's contract offer a few years back because he was happy with NJPW, to the point where he ended up moving to Japan.

Mr. Athletic has had recent talks with WWE officials, according to a source speaking to The Observer, but there was no confirmation on a deal. Cobb is currently in The Land of The Rising Sun to work The New Japan Cup and is booked for NJPW Windy City Riot in Chicago on Friday, April 11.

The former ROH World Television Champion is a free agent as his NJPW contract expired at the end of January. The Observer noted how there's a feeling that Cobb, who turns 43 on July 11, has sensed that this might be his last chance to make the significant pay that wrestlers earn in AEW and WWE.

AEW Collision updated lineup for Saturday

All Elite Wrestling will return to Las Vegas on Saturday for Collision, live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels. Below is the updated lineup:

FTR vs. Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong

International Championship Eliminator Tournament: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Ricochet

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Ricochet International Championship Eliminator Tournament: Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis

Two lucha libre matches have been announced for the ROH TV tapings set for Saturday night. AEW confirmed the following bouts: Okumura vs. Dark Panther, plus Titan, Fuego, and Atlantis Jr. vs. Rugido, Barbaro Cavernario, and Volador Jr.

