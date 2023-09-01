5-time WWE World Champion's AEW All Out status is in serious jeopardy - Reports

With All Out precisely a few days away, AEW faithful are still pondering whether five-time WWE World Champion CM Punk will appear in his hometown of Chicago. According to the latest reports, The Second City Saint is "unlikely" to make it to the United Center.

For those living under the rock, Punk and Jack Perry are currently serving indefinite suspensions pending the results of an investigation. The two men were involved in a backstage altercation after the former FTW Champion went off script during his match against Hook at All In.

The situation quickly escalated, with rumors inferring that The Straight Edge Superstar had Jack Perry in a chokehold. However, many viewed Punk's actions as a way to neutralize what could have been an unprecedented situation. The WWE veteran had threatened to quit AEW once again, leaving his All Out status up in the air.

During the media call last night, Tony Khan gave a cagey response to whether CM Punk will show up at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Haus of Wrestling has now learned that Punk and Khan have not been in direct contact since the incident this past weekend. As far as his status is concerned, the former WWE Champion will likely not show up at either Collision or All Out this week.

Interestingly, the report did mention that there's a chance "something will happen" in the next 48 hours, but fans shouldn't get their hopes up.