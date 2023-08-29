"Hates this place" - CM Punk's alleged blunt reaction after AEW All In backstage incident revealed

CM Punk's camp has shed more light on the aftermath of the alleged backstage incident between him and Jack Perry at All In this past weekend.

The last 24 hours have been described as somewhat of a whirlwind, thanks to Perry for opening a can of worms during his match at Zero Hour. The 26-year-old star made a "real glass" reference on camera, directing at his rumored heat with The Straight Edge Superstar.

His controversial remarks instigated a physical altercation with CM Punk, with reports insinuating that the latter put "Jack Perry" in a choke. It's still unknown who was the aggressor in this fight, but the company sent the former FTW Champion home from Wembley Stadium. Meanwhile, Punk reportedly left the show on his own accord.

The word making the rounds is that the Chicago native threatened to quit the company in the heat of the moment. There have been some conflicting reports suggesting that the two men have been dished out suspensions till All Out.

Fightful Select has now learned some more details on the matter. There hasn't been much communication between CM Punk and Tony Khan following the skirmish.

The Second City Saint's continued frustration has mounted to a point where he's telling people that he now "hates" AEW. Some people within the roster are holding him responsible for those issues.

There are said to be a lot of eye-rolling and "this again?" types of responses from the locker room regarding the latest backstage scuffle. Tony Khan refused to comment on the situation during the All In media scrum pending the investigation results.

