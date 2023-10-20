5-time WWE World Champion to show up at Bound for Glory? The debut could change IMPACT Wrestling forever

IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory 2023 pay-per-view is all set to take place in Illinois on October 21. With so many professional wrestlers being released from franchises, the program is quickly becoming a spot for rumored debuts of said wrestlers. The hottest rumors making the rounds are about five-time WWE World Champion CM Punk debuting in IMPACT Wrestling at the event.

As the saying goes, there's no smoke without fire, and there are indications that Punk might make an appearance to what what could be some deafening applause in the arena. The company has played its cards well to hint at a big debut and keep the audience guessing.

News is trickling in that IMPACT is pretty excited about the probability of having someone like the Voice of The Voiceless on their roster. IMPACT is hinting at a surprise visitor at their PPV, even saying that a hotel room and flight have been booked, according to PW Insider.

With WWE not wanting to have anything to do with Punk, and AEW sacking him, the only other place Punk can really think of going to is the Nashville-based company. AEW owner Tony Khan also owns ROH, so that option is out the window for the Summer of Punk creator.

Bound for Glory 2023 will take place in Chicago, Illinois, Punk's home state. Punk was reportedly seen backstage at IMPACT Wrestling earlier this year.

Former WWE wrestlers Matt Cardona and D'Lo Brown are with IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling has been around for decades now under various avatars, including TNA Wrestling. Several former WWE names are signed up with the company, including D'Lo Brown, Matt Cardona, among others. Emma, who wrestled in WWE, is also now with the brand as Tenille Dashwood. The list of former WWE stars on the IMPACT roster also includes Rhino.

With so many interesting names on the roster, there is potential for Punk to have some incredible matches, if he does decide to sign up with IMPACT. Even an appearance by the Second City Saint in the audience will create a huge pop.

What do you think? Will Punk make an appearance at Bound for Glory? Tell us in the comments section below.

