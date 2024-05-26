Absent star spotted backstage at AEW Double or Nothing - Reports

AEW will present its sixth-annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view tonight, and the card is stacked as the company celebrates its anniversary. While surprises and returns are expected to happen at tonight's event, one absent champion who few expected to see has been spotted backstage.

Wheeler Yuta remains the ROH Pure Champion even though he's been absent from television for months. The 27-year-old hasn't wrestled since January 10, when he lost a bid for Eddie Kingston's Triple Crown titles. Recent reports have revealed that he's been dealing with concussion-related issues, and there's been no timetable for a potential return.

Fightful Select has now reported that Wheeler Yuta is backstage at AEW Double or Nothing in Las Vegas. It's unclear whether he's planned to get involved in tonight's pay-per-view, but this is the first time Yuta has been spotted since he was pulled from the March 29 CMLL show and replaced by Matt Sydal.

The Blackpool Combat Club is scattered tonight, with Jon Moxley set to face Konosuke Takeshita in an eliminator match and Bryan Danielson tied up in the Anarchy in the Arena match against The New Elite. Whether Yuta is cleared to help either of them at AEW Double or Nothing remains to be seen.

