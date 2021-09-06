Adam Cole being teased for AEW All Out debut tonight - Reports

Has Adam Cole signed with All Elite Wrestling...bay bay?

We are just a few hours away from AEW All Out, and the rumors and speculation over who might show up continue to run rampant online, from Bryan Danielson to Ruby Soho.

If the latest hint is accurate, it appears that Adam Cole could make his AEW debut tonight at All Out.

This afternoon, Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast took to Twitter to post a picture with the caption, "What a view! *winking emoji."

While this reference might seem vague, Zarian's picture of a Panama sunrise is a reference to one of Adam Cole's signature moves. Zarian has broken a lot of big news this year, and if he's teasing something of this magnitude, it certainly can't be overlooked.

Adam Cole has been absent from Twitch this weekend

Another reason Adam Cole might arrive tonight is that he has been mysteriously absent from his "TheCHUGS" Twitch channel this weekend. Cole frequently streams on the weekends, but he wouldn't be able to do so if he was travelling to Chicago for the pay-per-view.

While this development isn't a 100% confirmation that Adam Cole will appear at AEW All Out, Dave Meltzer already stated earlier this afternoon that the company was planning multiple surprises for tonight's show. If Tony Khan delivers on both Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole tonight, this event could go down as one of the most memorable professional wrestling pay-per-views of all time.

Will Adam Cole make his debut for All Elite Wrestling tonight? Fans will just have to wait and see.

Do you think Adam Cole will debut at AEW All Out tonight? If so, which match do you expect him to show up for? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

