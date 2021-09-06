Multiple surprises planned for AEW All Out - Reports

It sounds like AEW All Out is going to be a pay-per-view to remember.

In recent weeks, there have been reports that "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson (formerly known as Daniel Bryan) will make his AEW debut tonight at All Out. But it appears that might not the only surprise in store for tonight's show.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, there will be multiple surprises tonight, which would mean more than just Bryan Danielson. Speculated names online right now include stars like Ruby Soho, Ric Flair, CJ Perry (formerly known as Lana), and Adam Cole.

Meltzer took to social media this afternoon to talk about AEW All Out, and his comments generated even more excitement for tonight's show:

"There will be surprises tonight and people internally are very excited about the show," wrote Meltzer. "Belief is they are going to destroy their existing PPV record (Revolution 2021) by a significant margin."

There is internal hope that All Out will break AEW pay-per-view records tonight

Meltzer notes that among those backstage at All Elite Wrestling, there is a belief that tonight's All Out pay-per-view will "destroy" their existing pay-per-view record of 125,000 buys, which is currently held by AEW Revolution 2021.

It's hard to recall the last time there has been this much buzz about a professional wrestling pay-per-view in recent years. As of this writing, five hours before showtime, "#AEWAllOut" is already trending fourth in the United States.

AEW All Out airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on standard pay-per-view, FITE TV, and the Bleacher Report app.

