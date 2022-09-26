Several additional AEW stars reportedly want out of the company for a possible WWE return under Triple H's regime

AEW has a number of stars on the roster who are looking for a way out and a return to WWE, according to another report from Dave Meltzer.

The promotion has had quite a tough month since the post-All Out backstage brawl, as well as the release of Malakai Black. With Triple H now leading WWE, the competition seems tougher than ever and Tony Khan might just be heading into uncharted territory if Dave Meltzer's report proves true.

In response to a fan's Twitter post, Meltzer confirmed that he knows of many AEW stars who are looking to jump to WWE, but that Tony Khan might have the final say due to their contracts.

"Looks like a few right now. I don't think a mass exodus but looks like a few want to go. Tony can legally keep them and not sure how everything will play out." - Dave Meltzer tweeted.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Shak @IlFMdays



I know it's not great to let WWE have their way but does Tony Khan want people in his locker room that aren't committed to the cause. Moxley said the ogs wanted a alternative. Do the nxt guys? @davemeltzerWON Dave, should we expect an exodus of AEW talent particularly previously from NXT?I know it's not great to let WWE have their way but does Tony Khan want people in his locker room that aren't committed to the cause. Moxley said the ogs wanted a alternative. Do the nxt guys? @davemeltzerWON Dave, should we expect an exodus of AEW talent particularly previously from NXT? I know it's not great to let WWE have their way but does Tony Khan want people in his locker room that aren't committed to the cause. Moxley said the ogs wanted a alternative. Do the nxt guys? Looks like a few right now. I don't think a mass exodus but looks like a few want to go. Tony can legally keep them and not sure how everything will play out. twitter.com/IlFMdays/statu… Looks like a few right now. I don't think a mass exodus but looks like a few want to go. Tony can legally keep them and not sure how everything will play out. twitter.com/IlFMdays/statu…

Meltzer's tweet comes hot off the heels of a previous report during a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio where the renowned wrestling critic also mentioned that stars were interested in WWE.

Missed out on AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

According to a report, Bobby Fish tried to get Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly out of their AEW contracts to jump ship to WWE

Bobby Fish was the first Undisputed Era member to make the jump from WWE into All Elite Wrestling, and as soon as O'Reilly and Cole came on board, the trio reunited. Unfortunately, the stable suffered from poorly received bookings, and with an unhappy Fish recently not coming to terms with the promotion, The Undisputed Elite seems to be over.

According to Wrestling Observer's Ryan Frederick, Fish attempted to get O'Reilly and Cole to also request their releases in an attempt to return to WWE under Triple H. The report continued, noting that the two stars rejected their friend's proposal.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion has since debuted in IMPACT Wrestling, meaning his time with AEW is clearly over.

Could O'Reilly or Cole still follow him into IMPACT or jump ship to work with Triple H regardless?

A former WWE writer rates Triple H's regime a C-. Click here for more details

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far