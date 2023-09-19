AEW-affiliated star El Hijo Del Vikingo suffers serious injury

El Hijo Del Vikingo has slowly been establishing himself with the AEW fanbase but sadly suffered what now looks to be a serious injury last weekend at ROH.

Vikingo recently teamed up with Gravity and Metalik and took on Angelico, Serpentico, and Tony Nese in ROH this weekend. Apparently, the star landed on his hip during the bout and was wheeled out of the arena in a wheelchair.

Earlier, it was reported that he might have been injured, but in today's Wrestling Observer Radio it was confirmed that Vikingo suffered a serious hip injury:

"He got hurt, as we talked about last night. He got hurt on Saturday night. And it's a hip injury. He's got a title match in Mexico on Saturday against Kommander, and the last I heard last night is that it's not 100% that he won't be doing it, although it's probable."

Meltzer continued, noting that the star hopes to make a rehab by Saturday:

"They're holding out hope. He was talking like, 'I'm going to try to rehab all week and see.' There's no guarantee that he's wrestling on Saturday. It's touch and go. So that's the situation. But he could be out for a little while, but he didn't break his hip, thank God. It was a pretty serious injury.”

El Hijo Del Vikingo is scheduled to face AEW Swerve Strickland

Strickland has notably become a prominent name in AEW since his debut. While many have criticized his handling online, Swerve has already captured gold and seems to be chasing a singles title run.

DEFY Wrestling recently announced that El Hijo Del Vikingo will take on Swerve Strickland in the main event of their upcoming event, Primolucha. With Swerve's background in Lucha Libre, this will likely be a heated clash.

Likely, due to the nature of his injury, the clash between Vikingo and Swerve will still take place since it's in October. Hopefully, for both stars, the AAA Mega Champion will make a speedy recovery.