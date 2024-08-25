AEW All In title change reportedly considered for rumored WWE-bound stars

The second annual AEW All In pay-per-view is currently underway. The card features several title matches, with new champions already crowned and more title changes potentially planned. Sources have just revealed a big update on top stars expected to jump ship to WWE soon.

The Lucha Bros are expected to join WWE soon. Sources have reported that Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo are leaving All Elite Wrestling for the Stamford-based promotion due to their contracts expiring. There has been talk of the brothers going straight to RAW or SmackDown, but that has not been confirmed. Their exit would likely mean the end of AEW's Death Triangle faction, which also features PAC.

The Man that Gravity Forgot helped open All In with a bang, teaming with Blackpool Combat Club members Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta to claim the AEW World Trios Championship. They won the London Ladders Match over The House of Black, Bang Bang Gang, and former champions The Patriarchy. A new report from Fightful Select reveals that AEW officials first discussed a similar title change long before this weekend.

Officials considered putting the World Trios Championship around the waists of Death Triangle - PAC, Fenix, and Penta. The move was actually discussed "quite a while back," but the idea was nixed due to the impending departure of The Lucha Bros.

Sources were not clear on when the title change for Death Triangle was discussed or if PAC is now in The Blackpool Combat Club. The titles were unified with the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship in late April, but the unification was ended in mid-July, and the titles were declared vacant due to Jay White's injury. The Patriarchy defeated The Bang Bang Gang for the vacant titles on July 20.

This latest report seems to add to the speculation on Fenix and Penta joining WWE soon. There are still conflicting reports on their arrival and whether they will work in NXT. The last time they teamed in AEW was the July 19 Rampage win over Private Party, although Fenix defeated Tony Nese on Collision that weekend.

