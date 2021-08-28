AEW canceled scheduled match for Dynamite after two stars tested positive for COVID-19 - Reports

The latest reports swirling suggest that AEW nixed a planned match for this week's Dynamite after two stars tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, management made significant changes to its flagship show due to the positive tests. Although the match wasn't advertised, the company planned on making it official before airing their show.

As noted, neither of these tested wrestlers have had any symptoms and are fully vaccinated. Meltzer also cited this as one of the reasons why the match card for AEW Dynamite felt weaker than usual.

Two fully vaccinated AEW stars tested positive for COVID-19 before a match that was supposed to take place this past Wednesday.



2point0’s absence is unrelated as they were absent due to Matt Lee’s baby being born.



It is unknown which top stars were infected with Coronavirus. Moreover, the company hasn't made any comments regarding this matter. The recently concluded episode of Dynamite was underwhelming despite CM Punk making his first-ever appearance on the show.

In the main event, Malakai Black picked up another victory after squashing Brock Anderson. The company recently announced a stacked match card for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Daniel Bryan's rumored AEW debut could be moved up due to COVID-19 issues in New York

Daniel Bryan jumping over to AEW could initiate a wrestling war with WWE!

Another report has suggesting that Daniel Bryan could make his AEW debut next week at the All Out pay-per-view. According to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, the company may have changed its plans after witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases in New York:

"After speaking with multiple sources within AEW, I can now confirm that the company has upped plans for Bryan Danielson’s debut. The new plan I was told is for Danielson to debut at AEW’s All Out PPV on September 5th, 2021. I had initially heard this rumor a couple weeks back, but was able to confirm the plan with multiple sources."

Haynes went on to explain that concerns regarding COVID-19 mandates in New York also played a part:

"I was also told that the decision was made after concern continued to grow internally over covid-19, as mandates and restrictions have tighten in New York. So unless the decide to push the debut even further to TNT, it looks as though Danielson’s debut is a lock for Chicago."

Daniel Bryan was originally set to make his debut at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. It remains to be seen if Bryan will show up sooner than originally planned or not.

