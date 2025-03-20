AEW cancels multiple segments, Jon Moxley and Mercedes Mone singled out amid real-life hurdles - Reports

AEW made some last-minute changes to the recent edition of Dynamite. Some recent reports have unveiled the details about how the talent, especially Jon Moxley and Mercedes Mone, got to the venue.

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite went under some major changes due to the blizzard in Omaha, Nebraska. Despite that, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and other talents did their best to reach the show. Some recent reports unveiled that Moxley drove 11 hours to reach the destination and deliver a brutal Street Fight against Cope last night.

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that many talents were not present during Dynamite, which is the reason behind the lengthy matchups on the show. A lot of segments were also scrapped. However, Tony Khan appreciates the effort of the talent who went out of their way to make it to Dynamite.

"There were people who had to fly to Kansas City because they couldn't land in Omaha and drive from Kansas City. With Mercedes [Moné], she had to drive in from Des Moines in the blizzard and everything. I know the feeling is, especially from Tony Khan, that he really felt that people went over and above because everybody tried and people went through a lot, Moxley being a key one. People went through a lot to get there when they easily could have said, 'Look it's just too much.' And I think he would have accepted that but that didn't happen, everyone that was important to the show got there and even the Collision shows, the matches they advertised on Collision all took place." [H/T: Cultaholic]

AEW CEO Tony Khan thanked the talent and fans for making it to the show

All Elite CEO Tony Khan always supports his talent and never shies away from putting them over. He did the same after last night's Dynamite, which took place during a blizzard in Omaha. On X (formerly known as Twitter), Khan thanked the talent and the fans who attended the All Elite Wrestling show in Omaha.

"Thank you all who watched Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite. On @TBSNetwork or @StreamOnMax tonight! I thought it was a great show, + huge thanks to every man, woman & child who braved a blizzard in Omaha to be here live! If you missed tonight’s show, It’s on TBS West + Max right NOW."

The fans are excited to see what Tony Khan has in store for next week's Dynamite.

