AEW in "damage control" mode following CM Punk's ESPN interview – Reports

Another week, another dose of CM Punk related drama for people to sink their teeth into, only this time, AEW are in "damage control" mode to prevent things from getting out of hand.

On June 16th, ESPN are set to release an interview with the former two-time AEW World Champion that was taped days earlier. The interview was not only designed to get people excited about CM Punk's return to All Elite Wrestling, but to also see how much the "Straight Edge Superstar" can talk about.

The nature of the interview has already been talked about a lot online, as there had been reports of it being something that will likely upset people and cause some unneeded drama.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that the subject matter of the interview can't be judged until it's released, but that AEW are already in "damage control" mode in order to prevent another situation like "Brawl Out" happening.

"There was a lot of internal and external talk in recent days about an interview Punk did. The interview was with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi and will be released on 6/16 so it’s best to wait until it is released to comment, plus much of the talent at the 6/14 show were aware of the content and AEW was hoping that the comments Punk made about Adam Page would not be part of the article/video but the talent is largely aware of them. This is largely because the company is actively trying to sign Page to a new long-term deal. There was an attempt at damage control going on at press time but much of the talent was aware of what Punk originally said." (H/T WrestleTalk)

The interview will be released later on today, where Sportskeeda Wrestling will keep you up to date with all of the events that come out of it.

CM Punk "wasn't thrilled" about working with a NJPW star at Forbidden Door

It's been a dream match for a lot of fans over the years, and it seemed like it was very possible at this year's Forbidden Door event, the battle of the GTS, CM Punk vs KENTA.

However, that match might not happen for a variety of reasons. One of the biggest ones being that Fightful Select recently reported that Punk "wasn't thrilled" at the idea of working with the former WWE Superstar at the event.

The other big reason that KENTA has made very clear is his main motivation for the match is money, and that he would need a lot of it in order to show up for a bout against CM Punk.

There is still a number of AEW shows set to take place between now and Forbidden Door, meaning that the match could still end up being booked. But until KENTA "gets his bag," it will remain as a dream match.

