AEW Double or Nothing tickets seemingly being given away for free at restaurants

In a strange turn of events, AEW Double or Nothing tickets are seemingly being given away for free with fast food orders. A Twitter user uploaded pictures of the comp tickets claiming that they came with their order of a hamburger and fries.
The promotion has been on a hot streak lately in terms of selling tickets. Their All In event at Wembley Stadium this August has reportedly already sold well over 60,000 tickets and looks to be on course to sell out the venue.
That is why it came as such a shock when people started claiming that tickets for the company's pay-per-view this weekend were being given out for free at local restaurants. A parody account of Tony Khan hilariously replied to one of these tweets, claiming they were "Happy Meal toys."
As great as this would be for fans desperate to attend the show but are unable to do so, this giveaway is most likely not legit. According to reports, the giveaway is not associated with AEW at all. Credible wrestling journalist Jon Alba tweeted the following:
Nonetheless, fans are excited for Double or Nothing, as there are so many blockbuster matchups to look forward to.
AEW and WWE go head-to-head this Sunday
The "Wednesday Night War" between AEW and NXT will be reignited this weekend, as Battleground and Double or Nothing will both air this Sunday.
Both shows have exciting matches on the cards and have received commendable ticket sales. Although, Tony Khan may have the edge on this one as he is expected to add a few surprise returns on his show.
The company President is confident ahead of this weekend and wished his competitors all the best with their event. He said the following:
"People running events at some similar times, I don’t know if that’s necessarily unethical. I don’t have a big problem with it. I wish everybody the best, and I expect we will do the best show on Sunday. I think there will be a big audience for AEW Double or Nothing." (H/T Fightful)
This weekend will also see WWE host their Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. With so many major shows taking place across the wrestling world, it is undeniable that now is a great time to be a wrestling fan.
Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.