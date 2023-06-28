AEW Grand Slam returning later this year, date & location revealed - Reports

AEW Grand Slam is reportedly returning for its third installment later this year.

The special event has become the staple of the flagship programming every year. After the colossal success of previous shows, Tony Khan confirmed that AEW would be holding Grand Slam III in New York City.

Andrew Zarian of the Wrestling Observer took to Twitter to announce that AEW Grand Slam will take place on September 20th. Once again, the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens will open its gate for Dynamite and Rampage (taped) episodes.

Over 20,000 strong witnessed the inaugural spectacle of the Grand Slam.

Last year, it was headlined by Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson for the vacant AEW World Championship. The Purveyor of Violence recaptured the title he lost to CM Punk in the All Out pay-per-view main event. Meanwhile, Saraya (fka Paige) also stepped foot in All Elite Wrestling for the first time.

This year's Grand Slam special will wrap-up the company's stacked calendar, including marquee shows like All In and All Out. With the roster back at its full strength, it will be interesting to see what mouth-watering matchups will go down for Grand Slam III.

