AEW to likely provide clarity on Adam Cole's injury status soon and it does not look good - Reports

Adam Cole sadly injured his foot during last week's AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, putting his future matches into question. According to Wrestling Observer, he might not make it back in time for WrestleDream.

Originally, The Panama Playboy and MJF were set to defend their ROH World Tag Team Championships at WrestleDream. Their opponents, The Righteous, have been building their way up on ROH. While some have criticized the matchup, it's a major opportunity for the team.

According to Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the idea that he'll be back by Sunday is slim. The two also pointed out that Cole and MJF are set to cut a promo during this week's AEW Dynamite, which will likely be the final word on the star's status.

Jim Cornette recently commented on Adam Cole and Jon Moxley's injuries during Grand Slam and expressed surprise at how much more serious The Panama Playboy's injury has been.

Christian Cage and Bryan Danielson were integral through Adam Cole's career-threatening injury

Cole's current injury seems to not be too serious at this stage, but last year it seemed like his future was in doubt. For months, there were rumors that Adam Cole might have to retire, but luckily for the star and his fans, it never reached that point.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Adam Cole praised Bryan Danielson and Christian Cage for helping him through his recovery:

"Bryan [Danielson] was very, very helpful, Christian Cage was also someone who was very, very helpful. Specifically, Bryan was someone who absolutely was there for me. He offered me words of advice, things that I should do, maybe supplements that I should take, things like that."

Hopefully, The Panama Playboy's injury hasn't derailed his storyline with MJF, especially after fans became extremely invested in the angle. Only time will tell, but fans will likely have to catch up with AEW Dynamite to get a definite answer.