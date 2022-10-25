AEW locker room reportedly felt "threatened" after Tony Khan signed 3 former champions from WWE

A recent report suggested that the All Elite locker room was threatened after a couple of former WWE Superstars were signed by AEW President Tony Khan.

On August 20, 2021, CM Punk made his triumphant return to wrestling in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, when he arrived at Rampage: The First Dance. The following month at that year's All Out pay-per-view, former NXT Champion Adam Cole and ex-WWE Champion Bryan Danielson also made their unannounced debuts.

Afterward, the trio carved out their own different career paths, with Punk being a former two-time AEW world champion. Cole was the inaugural winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament, while Danielson helped start the Blackpool Combat Club.

Unfortunately, the rest of the locker room wasn't feeling the debuts of the former WWE superstars. As per Wade Keller of Pro Wrestling Torch, some talents, especially the rising stars from the midcard ranks, were threatened that they might lose their spots upon the arrival of Punk, Cole, and Danielson.

"Some rising midcard wrestlers saw themselves as being displaced by the alighting of Punk, Cole, and Danielson from the WWE fame into the AEW sphere all at once," Keller said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Since then, Punk's relationship with AEW has reportedly been on the rocks while Cole is nursing an injury. On the other hand, Danielson is still tangled in a program with former protege Daniel Garcia.

Bryan Danielson will be in this week's AEW Dynamite; status of former WWE stars CM Punk and Adam Cole

After being betrayed by ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia on October 12 in Toronto, Canada, Bryan Danielson will look to unleash his frustrations this Wednesday on Dynamite.

The American Dragon will go up against Garcia's teammate at The Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS), Sammy Guevara.

Meanwhile, Adam Cole and CM Punk have some unfortunate circumstances regarding their company future. Cole is reportedly suffering a severe concussion which might keep him away from wrestling for a long time.

On the other hand, Punk has been rumored to be leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion via contract buyout following the fall-out from the All Out media scrum backstage fight with The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega).

