AEW had a longtime interest in a massive 40-year-old superstar who just re-signed with WWE [Reports]

AEW has eyed many WWE Superstars over the years which has led to them signing top names such as Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Cope, and more. According to recent reports, the promotion had a longtime interest in signing Kevin Owens but The Prizefighter recently inked a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

Kevin Owens is one of the biggest stars in WWE. He signed with the promotion in 2014 and has remained a top talent in the company. Owens is a former WWE Universal Champion and two-time WrestleMania main eventer. It was recently reported that Kevin Owens had signed a new five-year deal with World Wrestling Entertainment.

A recent report by Fightful Select revealed that AEW has had an interest in signing Kevin Owens for a long time.

"AEW has long maintained interest in Owens, who figures to be an integral part of WWE for years to come," the report read.

Sam Roberts entertains the possibility of Kevin Owens versus Shawn Michaels at WWE WrestleMania 41

Kevin Owens is no stranger to competing against legends at WrestleMania. The Prizefighter main-evented WrestleMania 38 in a match against Stone Cold Steve Austin. A couple of weeks ago at Saturday Night's Main Event, KO tried to deliver a package piledriver to Shawn Michaels. However, The Showstopper managed to drop Owens with his iconic Sweet Chin Music finisher.

In an episode of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said he would love to see Shawn Michaels vs. Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41.

"What if they did that? Oh, I don't know. I would absolutely love and adore it if they did Shawn Michaels vs. Kevin Owens. Yes, I would think it would be amazing. Yeah, I think it would be great to have a Shawn Michaels [vs.] Kevin Owens match. You could run it back exactly how you did the Stone Cold match. And you can even have Shawn Michaels wear his SummerSlam '02 gear. You could have Shawn Michaels come out in jeans, cowboy boots, white tank top, okay?" [From 01:13:56 to 01:14:22]

We will have to wait and see what's in store for Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

