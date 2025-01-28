WWE legend coming out of retirement for one more match vs. Kevin Owens is possible, says analyst; could happen at WrestleMania 41

Kevin Owens is currently one of the most entertaining heels in WWE. Analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested a massive legend could come out of retirement to fight Owens at WrestleMania 41.

The Prizefighter is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Ladder Match this Saturday at Royal Rumble. A few days ago, Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels moderated the contract signing between KO and The American Nightmare. It saw the former Universal Champion take multiple shots at The Heartbreak Kid. The 40-year-old also tried to deliver a piledriver to Michaels before Rhodes rescued the latter. The Showstopper then hit Owens with a Sweet Chin Music.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts disclosed that he would like to see Michaels return for one more match against Owens at WrestleMania 41 after a fan proposed the idea. The 41-year-old WWE analyst claimed the company could book it the same way they booked KO's match against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38:

"What if they did that? Oh, I don't know. I would absolutely love and adore it if they did Shawn Michaels vs. Kevin Owens. Yes, I would think it would be amazing. Yeah, I think it would be great to have a Shawn Michaels [vs.] Kevin Owens match. You could run it back exactly how you did the Stone Cold match. And you can even have Shawn Michaels wear his SummerSlam '02 gear. You could have Shawn Michaels come out in jeans, cowboy boots, white tank top, okay?" [From 01:13:56 to 01:14:22]

Kevin Owens has previously asked WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels to face him at WrestleMania

While Kevin Owens fulfilled his dream of facing Stone Cold Steve Austin three years ago, he has yet to fulfill his other dream of going head-to-head with Shawn Michaels.

During an appearance on Fanatics Live last year, The Prizefighter revealed that he had asked The Heartbreak Kid to fight him several times. However, the latter never accepted:

"I keep bothering Shawn Michaels every year to come back. He just won't. He's so nice about it every year. This year, I texted him, he didn't answer me for two months and then when he answered me it was to say, 'Well, I know I'm a little late, but I just had shoulder surgery, so I don't think it's happening.' You could've said no two months ago. You didn't have to get cut for it," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

It would be interesting to see if the WWE Hall of Famer will finally come out of retirement to face Owens at WrestleMania 41.

