Is Shawn Michaels coming out of retirement after WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event? Exploring the possibility

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event featured the headline-making contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for their upcoming ladder match at Royal Rumble. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels moderated the contract signing during the event before some action unfolded with Kevin Owens attempting to deliver a piledriver to the legend.

With Shawn Michaels stepping up with a Sweet Chin Music to Owens, there is anticipation for the WWE Hall of Famer to come out of retirement for a match against the former Universal Champion. However, there seems to be no chance the legend would make an in-ring return.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Kevin Owens has been on a whole new level since WWE Bad Blood 2024, and his redemption story against Cody Rhodes might end at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Throughout his feud with Rhodes, The Prizefighter has tried to take everyone in his path down with a piledriver.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Owens took Randy Orton out with a piledriver on SmackDown a few months ago and also tried to end Rey Mysterio's career recently on the blue brand. Saturday Night's Main Event featured the former Universal Champion trying to deliver a piledriver to The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels before The American Nightmare got involved and the legend delivered a Sweet Chin Music.

While Michaels might have a lot left to deliver in the squared circle, he is one of the pioneers of the industry, with his work in NXT shaping the industry's future. There seems to be no chance that the company and the Hall of Famer would risk his health for a match against Kevin Owens.

(Please Note: This is only speculative and should not be taken as fact)

Former WWE champion expected to interfere in the ladder match at Royal Rumble

The Prizefighter is set to lock horns with The American Nightmare in a ladder match at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. Ahead of the match, Owens paid a visit to Sami Zayn on RAW recently, stating that he would have his friend's back in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

The former Universal Champion further added that he expected Zayn would have his back during the ladder match at Royal Rumble. This could be used as a foundation for a potential rivalry between both men ahead of The Grandest Stage of Them All. Fans will have to wait and see what the Stamford-based company has in store for both men next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback