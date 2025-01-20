59-year-old huge WWE legend, who retired 15 years ago, has one more match left in him, says Sam Roberts

A WWE Hall of Famer has been retired for nearly 15 years. However, WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently claimed the aforementioned legend has one more match left in him.

Shawn Michaels is one of the greatest performers in wrestling history. After a long, successful career, The Heartbreak Kid hung up his boots in 2010 following his defeat against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26. In 2018, the 59-year-old made a one-off return to the ring to tag with his DX partner Triple H to defeat The Brothers of Destruction at Crown Jewel. However, the match was heavily criticized.

The Showstopper now plays an authority role in NXT. The Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative is also in charge of the brand's creative process. However, Sam Roberts disclosed on his Notsam Wrestling podcast that he believes Michaels could still have one more match:

Trending

"We never really saw Shawn Michaels wrestle past when he should have been wrestling, except for that one match. We don't really talk about that match. So, it's left you to this place where you're like, you know, I'll bet if Shawn put the tights back on, he has one more left in him."

The 41-year-old claimed that the perception of Michaels still being able to wrestle might help him in his interactions with NXT stars. He also predicted HBK would carry the same vibe when he moderates the contract signing for Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens' Undisputed WWE Championship match at Royal Rumble this weekend on Saturday Night's Main Event:

"There's this thing, Shawn is one of those guys that you think if he put the tights on, he might have one more in him, and that vibe lends to a certain, not only credibility but an ability to talk to NXT Superstars as an authority figure in a certain way because he can also kick a**. And I think he's gonna carry that with him into San Antonio with Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes," he said. [35:28 - 36:11]

Sam Roberts thinks Kevin Owens might get physical with Shawn Michaels at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Kevin Owens has recently been unhinged. He took out Randy Orton with a devastating Piledriver before delivering the same banned move to Cody Rhodes following his loss to The American Nightmare at Saturday Night's Main Event last month.

Last Friday, The Prizefighter attempted to do the same to WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio before Rhodes stopped him. On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts suggested a similar scenario could happen between Owens and Shawn Michaels this Saturday:

"I do wonder, because it's San Antonio and Kevin Owens loves being a bad guy, if Shawn is the victim of some physicality. There's no way he'll take a Piledriver. I wonder if he takes some kind of a Stunner maybe, and then Kevin Owens goes for the Piledriver before Cody stops him. 'He was about to Piledrive Shawn Michaels!' I think that that would probably be a good way to go," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the WWE Hall of Famer will be involved in any physicality at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback