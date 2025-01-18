Veteran makes massive prediction about Cody Rhodes' WWE future

A wrestling veteran recently discussed Cody Rhodes' booking in WWE. He claimed the 39-year-old would be tremendous in a new role.

In 2022, Cody Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based company after several years of absence to become the top babyface. He has since captured the Undisputed WWE Championship after beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Despite being arguably the most popular superstar in the promotion, several fans and experts have speculated about The American Nightmare potentially turning heel.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Russo claimed the 39-year-old champion would excel as a villain as much as he is successful as a babyface. He added that Rhodes' success in the potential role would happen whether the company booked the heel turn correctly or not:

"Oh, I think he [Cody Rhodes] would be a tremendous heel. He is going to be a tremendous heel. And I'll tell you this, he's gonna be a tremendous heel whether they do it correctly or not. In spite of that, he is going to be a tremendous heel," he said. [From 15:49 - 16:07]

Cody Rhodes recently discussed his WWE future

Since his return to the Stamford-based company, Cody Rhodes has been an ideal company man. While he continues to wrestle on televised shows and live events, The American Nightmare recently discussed his future as an in-ring performer in an interview with 2 Bears, 1 Cave.

The Undisputed WWE Champion disclosed that he plans on stopping being a full-time wrestler by the age of 45:

"Well, [I'm] 39 now. I'd say my contract is running till, I don't want to wrestle full-time definitely past 45. Drop in? For sure. Keep myself in shape. [But still be involved in the world?] I could see that," he said.

It would be interesting to see if The American Nightmare would eventually have a heel run.

