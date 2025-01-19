4 reasons why WWE added Shawn Michaels to Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Friday Night SmackDown was quite the show last night. The headline match of the evening was a world championship match between Tiffany Stratton and Bayley and the two absolutely tore the house down.

Another big match on the card was a first-time-ever bout between Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio. This dream match, especially for The Prizefighter, was another fantastic contest on a show with several very good matches.

That wasn't all Kevin Owens did on the show, however. He continued his feud with Cody Rhodes, which also included a chaotic brawl. Nick Aldis, who had been trying to get both men to sign an updated contract for their impending Royal Rumble Match, had difficulty reigning the two stars in.

Trending

As a result, he announced that the two men would have an official contract signing at Saturday Night's Main Event with Shawn Michaels, the Heartbreak Kid himself.

Below are four reasons why WWE added Shawn Michaels to Saturday Night's Main Event.

#4. Shawn Michaels is a big name who will get attention on the show

The first and most obvious reason why Shawn Michaels is being added to the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event card for next week comes down to one thing: star power. Shawn Michaels is a big name.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been a big deal for decades now. Even in his retirement, fans still love and respect the legend. Given that part of the appeal of this new era of Saturday Night's Main Event is nostalgia, it makes so much sense to include a living legend.

While modern fans will tune in for modern stars, lapsed or more casual audience members might tune in specifically to see The Heartbreak Kid and what he might do. That alone makes his inclusion a logical one.

#3. San Antonio is Shawn's hometown

Expand Tweet

A key expression in some circles of business and entertainment is "location, location, location." Location can be everything and that certainly applies to WWE and pro wrestling and it always has.

The location for Saturday Night's Main Event's second return show is San Antonio, Texas. The live house is already quite impressive, with over 13,000 tickets distributed according to WrestleTix. Still, the show isn't sold out quite yet.

Shawn Michaels happens to be from San Antonio. As a result, his inclusion could be to sell out the remaining tickets left for the big-time show next Saturday. While stars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and others can always move merch and put butts in seats, sometimes so can established veterans.

#2. It could add a new element to the Cody Rhodes-Kevin Owens rivalry

Expand Tweet

Shawn Michaels' role at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is interesting. The Heartbreak Kid will be hosting a contract signing between the world champion Cody Rhodes and his Royal Rumble challenger, Kevin Owens.

Kevin Owens has been rude and obnoxious towards Nick Aldis. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes' issues with Owens have been so severe that he's not listening to his friend, despite the mutual respect the two share for each other. Enter Shawn Michaels.

Still, The Heartbreak Kid's role may go beyond just being a legend both men may listen to. Few wrestlers have been able to capture the imagination of the audience like Shawn, including with his promos. He might have been added to the show to add an additional fire, passion, and storytelling to their storyline.

#1. He could plug WWE NXT

Expand Tweet

While long-time WWE fans know Shawn Michaels as The Showstopper, The Headliner, and The Main Event, today's fans are a different generation. Sure, many fans will know about his past as an incredible wrestler, but many instead know him as the main man behind the modern NXT product.

Shawn Michaels will be the Triple H of NXT in 2025 and will help lead the brand, hoping to develop the stars of tomorrow for WWE RAW and SmackDown. Beyond developing talent, the show will also be on prime-time network television via The CW Network. This is a big deal, and the show needs top talent and advertising.

Shawn Michaels' inclusion on Saturday Night's Main Event may also be partially to promote the NXT brand. He could put over the new champions such as Oba Femi and Giulia, plus standout performers such as Je'Von Evans and Stephanie Vaquer before focusing on Rhodes and Owens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback