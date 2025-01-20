Kevin Owens hitting WWE legend with Stunner at Saturday Night's Main Event is possible, says analyst

Kevin Owens is set to appear at Saturday Night's Main Event to sign the contract for his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble. WWE analyst Sam Roberts suggested The Prizefighter's appearance could witness him hitting a legend with a Stunner.

The former Universal Champion has been feuding with The American Nightmare for several months. After losing to Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event last month, Owens brutally attacked his rival before leaving with the Winged Eagle WWE Championship belt. As he now claims he is the true champion, Owens and Rhodes will relinquish their titles to be suspended above the ring for their ladder match. Meanwhile, they will have a contract signing for their match this Saturday, which will be moderated by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Trending

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested Owens could get his hands on The Heartbreak Kid, hitting him with a Stunner. He added that The Prizefighter could then attempt to take the Hall of Famer out with a Piledriver before Rhodes interferes to stop him:

"I do wonder, because it's San Antonio and Kevin Owens loves being a bad guy, if Shawn is the victim of some physicality. There's no way he'll take a Piledriver. I wonder if he takes some kind of a Stunner maybe, and then Kevin Owens goes for the Piledriver before Cody stops him. 'He was about to Piledrive Shawn Michaels!' I think that that would probably be a good way to go," he said. [36:12 - 36:38]

WWE legend is a big fan of Kevin Owens

On a recent edition of Live Q&A, WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) heaped praise on Kevin Owens. The wrestling legend claimed The Prizefighter was one of the top heels of the modern era.

The 58-year-old pointed out that the former Universal Champion was one of the best villains he had ever seen:

"You know, top ten heels. Of course he is. He may be the top heel. I don't know. There's some great heels out there, some really good ones. There's a guy in the TNA, Frankie Kazarian. I think he's fantastic. You know, I think MJF has done well. There's a lot of great heels out there. Randy Orton, when he is a heels to me is different level, I mean different level. I saw Del Rio down in Mexico and I know that, you know, that's kind of a hot button name, but that guy's one of the best heels I've ever seen," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Kevin Owens can end Rhodes' championship reign at Royal Rumble.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback