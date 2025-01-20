Cody Rhodes to be attacked after "relinquishing" his Undisputed WWE Championship? 3 Things that may occur during his contract signing with Kevin Owens

Cody Rhodes has been riding a massive wave of success as the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. The American Nightmare is currently locked in a heated feud with Kevin Owens. The bitter rivals are all set to clash in a high-stakes Ladder Match at the 2025 Royal Rumble with the Undisputed Title and the Winged Eagle version of the championship on the line.

Last week on SmackDown, Nick Aldis announced that a contract signing ceremony involving Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens would take place under Shawn Michaels’ supervision at Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25. The SmackDown GM also informed that Cody and KO would have to relinquish their respective titles before signing the contract, as both championships would be suspended above the ring during the segment.

In this article, let's take a look at three things that may occur during the segment:

#3. Kevin Owens could cross the line and attack Cody Rhodes

Since turning heel at WWE Bad Blood 2024, Kevin Owens has shown that he is willing to do anything to end Cody Rhodes’ title reign. The bitter rivals locked horns for the Undisputed WWE Title at Saturday Night’s Main Event last month. After a grueling bout, The American Nightmare managed to retain his title.

However, the night still ended badly for him, as Owens injured Rhodes by nailing the banned Package Piledriver, sidelining the 39-year-old for a few weeks. The Prizefighter could once again launch a surprise attack on Rhodes at the upcoming SNME and raise the stakes for the Ladder Match at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

#2. WWE CCO Triple H could intervene to keep things under control

Shawn Michaels is all set to supervise Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes’ contract signing segment on January 25. However, KO may still cross the line and create chaos. To avoid another brawl, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H may intervene to keep things under control.

The Game confronted Kevin Owens after The Prizefighter attacked Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event last month. When KO was leaving with the Winged Eagle Championship, an infuriated Triple H had a heated confrontation with the Canadian on the ramp, with The Game even pushing the former Universal Champion.

#1. Shawn Michaels could get seriously injured

The animosity between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens has been increasing with each passing week. Although Nick Aldis has demanded both men maintain peace and order while inking the contract under the supervision of Shawn Michaels at SNME, Cody and KO may still get into a brawl during the segment.

Consequently, HBK could find himself in harm’s way during the potential brawl, as Owens may take out The Showstopper with a Package Piledriver.

