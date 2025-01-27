Unseen footage reveals Kevin Owens’ reaction after being assaulted by Shawn Michaels

WWE recently shared unseen footage showing Kevin Owens expressing frustration after his physical confrontation with Shawn Michaels at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Prizefighter is currently engaged in a heated rivalry with Cody Rhodes.

The two SmackDown Superstars, set to compete in a ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, entered the squared circle last Saturday for a contract signing in the presence of The Heartbreak Kid. However, things got out of hand and the segment ended with the WWE Hall of Famer taking out Owens with the Sweet Chin Music.

Earlier today, WWE posted an unseen clip of Kevin Owens headed to the back after being hit by the iconic move. The 40-year-old, while holding the side of his face, could be seen yelling at the cameraman to get the camera away from his face:

Trending

"Safe to say #KevinOwens wasn’t too happy after #SNME 😬," read the post.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

You can check out the Instagram post below:

WWE Hall of Famer makes a major claim about Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has received praise for his impressive portrayal of heel characters over the years. WWE veteran John "Bradshaw" Layfield recently made a huge claim about Owens being the bad guy.

During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Backstage Pass, JBL was asked if believed that KO was a part of the list of top ten heels in the modern era. The veteran agreed and further added that Kevin Owens might be at the top. The former WWE Champion name-dropped some popular heels in professional wrestling:

"You know, top ten heels. Of course, he is. He may be the top heel. I don't know. There's some great heels out there, some really good ones. There's a guy in the TNA, Frankie Kazarian. I think he's fantastic. You know, I think MJF has done well. There's a lot of great heels out there. Randy Orton, when he is a heel, to me is different level, I mean different level. I saw Del Rio down in Mexico, and I know that, you know, that's kind of a hot-button name, but that guy's one of the best heels I've ever seen," he said. [From 33:15 onwards]

Click here to check out JBL's comments (subscription required).

Expand Tweet

Kevin Owens has not held a singles championship since 2017. He would like to break the jinx this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback