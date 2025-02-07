Kevin Owens has officially signed a new multi-year WWE contract - Reports

Kevin Owens is sticking with WWE. The veteran grappler has been a key member of the largest wrestling company in the world since signing. Amid surprising rumors on Owens' future, backstage sources have just provided a major update on his status and future plans.

The Prizefighter joined World Wrestling Entertainment in August 2014, and exactly two months post-debut after he became NXT Champion. While still in his 143-day reign, Owens debuted on RAW by confronting John Cena to set up his clean upset win at Elimination Chamber 2015. Since then, Owens has had two Intercontinental Championship reigns, one with the Universal Championship, three as United States Champion, and one reign each with the RAW and SmackDown tag team titles.

KO has just signed a new WWE contract. Fightful Select has revealed that the 40-year-old has re-signed for five years. Owens' previous contract was set to expire at the end of last year or early 2025.

AEW has had an interest in signing Owens for some time. However, it appears the interest was not mutual, or at least as strong, with WWE likely making a better offer. With word going around on the deal expiring at the end of 2024 or early this year, there has been uncertainty surrounding Owens' status and whether or not the new deal had been finalized. The signing of the contract was confirmed today.

Owens took to X today to encourage fans to buy Girl Scout cookies from his daughter, using that tweet to tease a contract extension. Sources close to the former CZW Iron-Man Champion have since confirmed that he did re-sign, revealing that Owens' new deal actually began on the day of the 38th annual Royal Rumble, February 1.

Kevin Owens rumored for WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens last wrestled at the Royal Rumble, losing a Ladder Match to Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. The SmackDown Superstar is now rumored for a big WrestleMania Season feud.

The Prizefighter appeared on Monday's live RAW to attack longtime friend and foe Sami Zayn, taking him out with a brutal attack. Owens has not been confirmed for this week's SmackDown, but WWE and the arenas have him advertised to appear for the next two episodes. He is not currently advertised for RAW.

World Wrestling Entertainment has booked Zayn vs. Owens in 40 non-televised matches since 2015, and Sami leads that series 26-14. They have also worked 18 matches on TV, with Owens currently leading that series 14-4.

