AEW looking to secure rights to Hardy Boyz's iconic theme - Reports

The Hardy Boyz will reunite in 2022.

Modified Mar 10, 2022 07:22 AM IST
Rumors

AEW is looking to secure the rights to use an iconic Hardy Boyz theme song, according to Fightful Select.

Matt Hardy has been All Elite since 2020, debuting in his Broken Gimmick before making the transition to Big-Money Matt and leading the HFO faction comprised of Hardy, Private Party, the Butcher, the Blade and the Bunny.

Jeff Hardy, on the other hand, remained with WWE even after his brother's departure and went on a singles run. He won the Intercontinental title before shockingly departing the promotion last year.

Hardy Boyz, as a tandem, used the track Loaded produced by Zack Tempest for two decades. Despite the song being synonymous with the pair in WWE, the promotion doesn't possess ownership over its use. Fightful has reported that AEW has inquired about the license to use of the iconic theme.

Jeff has been linked with All Elite Wrestling since his WWE departure was announced. He even confirmed that he will be joining the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The legendary tag team is set to reunite against former WWE stars Brian Myers (FKA Curt Hawkins) and Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder) in Big Time Wrestling on March 13.

Sunday!@BTWwrestling bigtimewrestling.ticketleap.com/albany/dates/M… https://t.co/Jo93IE47Dm

With the Hardy Boyz reunion on BTW, fans could soon see The Charismatic Enigma become All Elite.

Matt Hardy set to meet with Andrade during AEW Dynamite following their Revolution loss

Following the destruction of their Tornado Trios match this past weekend at Revolution, El Presidente @AndradeElIdolo has called for an Emergency Meeting of the #AHFO Board of Directors on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT Live TONIGHT! https://t.co/FhCxPDHhis

The recently-concluded AEW Revolution saw Andrade-Hardy Family Office (AHFO) suffer another defeat against the trio of TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Sting and Darby Allin.

Andrade has since called an emergency meeting with the faction, likely to discuss the group's recent lack of progress. With the possible arrival of his brother Jeff, Matt's loyalty to AHFO is under scrutiny.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Matt Hardy could leave AHFO in order to reunite with his brother? Will Jeff debut and join his brother's faction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
