Big update on AEW star Bryan Danielson and Braun Strowman's working status for huge wrestling show next year - Reports

While Qatar Pro Wrestling (QPW) is all set to host the SuperSlam III event next year, the uncertainty over the participation of AEW's Bryan Danielson and a few other ex-WWE stars is still looming large.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Bryan Danielson, Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman), and EC3, to name a few, haven't signed their contracts yet. Killer Kross has confirmed his appearance, though even he hasn't officially signed an agreement.

It's worth noting that said information comes on the heels of a recent presumption that all these former WWE Superstars were being promoted by QPW ahead of their SuperSlam III event. Much to everyone's surprise, QPW's President Ali Al-Marafi even confirmed with Lucha Libre Online regarding AEW star Danielson's participation at their event next year.

Whether or not the above-named wrestlers confirm their participation, the event is already shaping up well.

Notable names like Eric Bischoff, Sting, Bret Hart, The Nation of Domination (Ron Simmons, The Godfather, Mark Henry, and D'Lo Brown), to name a few, have been announced for the show thus far.

The event will go down on the 18th and 19th of March, respectively, from Ali Bin Hamad Alatya Arena in Qatar. The venue reportedly holds a sitting capacity of more than 15,000.

AEW's Bryan Danielson explained why he was surprised to see himself headline WrestleMania 37

While speaking with the Asbury Park Press, AEW star Bryan Danielson revealed that he was surprised to see himself in the main event of WrestleMania 37 up against Roman Reigns and Edge.

Since his contract was coming to an end, AEW's Danielson didn't expect management to book him into a marquee match on his way out.

“The thing that surprised me the most (in 2021) was being inserted into the main event of WrestleMania,” said Danielson. “When I started the year, I knew my contract was ending and I was part of the creative team with WWE and I was like, ‘OK, what’s the best thing for me to do on my way out?’ And it was certainly not (being part of) the main event of WrestleMania”.

Roman Reigns retained his Universal Championship that night by pinning both Edge and Bryan Danielson simultaneously.

What do you make of the recent report regarding AEW star Bryan Danielson's status of QPW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

