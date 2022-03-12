AEW now own rights to multiple classic WWE theme songs including Jeff Hardy and more - Reports

Hours before Jeff Hardy's AEW debut on Dynamite, Fightful Select reported that the promotion had attempted to secure the rights to the Hardy Boyz iconic theme "Loaded". It turned out that WWE didn't possess ownership over the theme produced by Zack Tempest, and the track was later used in the Charismatic Enigma's debut on Dynamite.

Fightful further added that AEW bought the licensing rights to the entire catalogue, therefore securing the rights to "Slow Death", the theme used by Hardcore and Crash Holly. "Loaded" and "Slow Death" join a list of music rights bought by Tony Khan that already includes "Cult of Personality" by Living Colour and "The Chairman's Intent" by Action Bronson, used by CM Punk and HOOK respectively.

Jeff Hardy made his debut on Dynamite to save his brother from an attack after the AHFO convened to eject their former leader. After fighting off the faction led by Andrade El Idolo, the pair stood opposite Sting and Darby Allin.

The arrival of Brother Nero felt inevitable, having been linked with AEW from the moment he departed WWE. Jeff had also said outright that he was on his way to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Matt Hardy has been teasing the arrival of his brother for months too, and his failures as the head of the AHFO hinted at an eventual face turn and reunion with his brother.

What led to Matt Hardy's AHFO ejection on AEW Dynamite?

Jeff's debut came as he saved his brother, who was under attack from the AHFO faction. The faction met in the ring for an emergency conference, with new leader Andrade El Idolo looking to eject Hardy from the faction he himself had founded.

The final decision came down to a vote between the members, with Matt adamant that Private Party would support him. That didn't turn out to be the case as both Isiah Kassidy and Marc Quen turned on Hardy.

It was clear that Andrade and the AHFO grew tired of their failures under Hardy's leadership, with their tornado trios loss to Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin and Sting at Revolution spelling the end of his tenure with the stable.

