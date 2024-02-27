AEW officially responds to big plagiarism lawsuit

AEW and WWE have been named as defendants in a multi-million dollar lawsuit from independent wrestler Anthony Duane Wilson, aka Tony D. The Jacksonville-based company has now responded to the suit.

Anthony Wilson initially filed his handwritten lawsuit in August 2023, but it was dismissed after Wilson failed to serve the companies being sued within 90 days. He refiled the suit, which alleges "plagiarism, market damages, product damages, personal damages, and financial damages," last month.

Wilson's lawsuit claims that North America's top two wrestling companies have used his ideas and intellectual property without his permission and that the founding of All Elite Wrestling itself was his idea. He is seeking $250 million, full control of AEW, and a seat on WWE's board of directors with stock options.

All Elite Wrestling has provided an official statement on the lawsuit, denying all allegations. According to PWInsider, the Jacksonville-based company claimed that Wilson's suit was invalid due to the plaintiff failing to cite any existing copyrights, AEW developing its business independently, and the statute of limitations for any copyright claim having passed, among several other arguments.

The company further stated that it will seek judgment in its favor along with relief for legal fees:

"AEW reserves the right to amend this Answer and to raise any additional affirmative defenses not pleaded herein should it discover that such defenses are appropriate and/or available. WHEREFORE, having fully answered and stated affirmative defenses, AEW prays for judgment in its favor, for an award of attorneys’ fees and costs, and for such other further relief as this Court deems just and proper."

WWE has not yet responded to the suit but must do so by March 7.

AEW reached a settlement in its last lawsuit

The lawsuit from Anthony Duane Wilson wasn't the first All Elite Wrestling has had to deal with in the last year. The company recently settled with Lousiana-based mask maker Composite Effects over the merchandising rights of Luchasaurus/Killswitch's iconic dinosaur mask.

Composite Effects filed a lawsuit against the Jacksonville-based company in December 2022, alleging that it held the copyrights as the maker of Luchasaurus's mask. The effects company claimed that Luchasaurus (real name Austin Matelson) had continued to be featured with the mask on television and in merchandise despite no licensing agreement having been made.

The promotion settled with Composite Effects in October 2023 for an undisclosed sum, and the charges were ultimately dropped, allowing the 38-year-old to continue using the mask.

