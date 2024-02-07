Update on WWE - AEW major multi-million dollar lawsuit

WWE and AEW are once again involved in a multi-million dollar lawsuit. An interesting change was recently made in the status of the suit.

A man named Anthony Duane Wilson, who has history with both companies, filed the mostly handwritten federal lawsuit against WWE and AEW in August 2023, alleging intellectual property theft that has cost him work. The Ohio indie wrestler has accused the two companies of "plagiarism, market damages, product damages, personal damages, and financial damages." He is asking for $250 million, plus full control of AEW. Wilson also wants a seat on WWE's Board of Directors, with stock options. Furthermore, Wilson wants to be able to bring AEW and its roster under the World Wrestling Entertainment umbrella.

Wilson, who is known on the indies as Tony D of Phantom Infinity or Demon Legion, has accused WWE and its contractors and employees of using his creative works without obtaining permission. The infringed material includes "wrestling gimmicks, names, slogans and likeness." Regarding AEW, he claims the idea was stolen from him.

The lawsuit was dismissed last November after WWE and AEW were not served within 90 days. A new report from PWInsider notes that the lawsuit was re-filed on Wednesday, January 10, according to court records. This time, both companies have been served.

AEW requested the court's permission to extend their time to respond to the lawsuit. The permission was granted, and AEW must respond by Friday, February 23. WWE has until Thursday, March 7, to respond.

It was noted that the new lawsuit re-filed in early January is almost identical to the suit originally filed last year, as it is mostly handwritten with typos.

What exactly are WWE and AEW accused of in the lawsuit?

Known as Tony D on the indies, Anthony Duane Wilson says he was planning his own wrestling company when he formed a business relationship with Bullet Club members and connected with them due to their prominence on the independent scene.

Wilson said he had already started creating characters and storylines and claimed the project would have used the AEW acronym because it was the name he came up with partly from his own initials. However, Wilson claims the Bullet Club members stole the plan, took over his social media pages, and worked with an investor for the project.

Wilson says he was kept out of the project, but if he had kept control, he believes AEW would be close to what it is now - a worthy rival to the Stamford-based company and a hub for indie wrestlers like himself.

Wilson said the two companies infringing on his works and claiming credit for his ideas will follow him for the rest of his career and will continue to cost him in and out of pro wrestling. He also claimed the alleged acts of infringement have cost him fans and income, and some were done maliciously to damage his reputation and career.

Wilson has accused World Wrestling Entertainment and its contractors/employees of stealing his ideas for wrestling gimmicks, names, slogans, and so on. He's asking for a seat on the Board of Directors with stock options. His suit also revealed plans to bring AEW and its roster under the WWE umbrella.

