Janel Grant's lawyer claims entire WWE HQ worked "in an atmosphere of fear" under Vince McMahon

Janel Grant's lawyer, Ann Callis, recently provided further information about her client's 67-page lawsuit against former WWE boss Vince McMahon.

Grant worked in WWE's legal and talent departments between 2019 and 2022. She alleges that McMahon and former WWE executive John Laurinaitis sexually abused and trafficked her during that time. The lawsuit also states that sexual activity occurred "at the WWE headquarters, even during working hours."

In an interview with Law&Crime, Callis claimed Grant was not the only person at WWE's Connecticut offices who was afraid of McMahon:

"Janel was in an atmosphere of fear. I think perhaps some of the employees, or many of the employees, were in an atmosphere of fear, and that permeated her being and I think it permeated the office, the entire headquarters." [6:24 – 6:44]

Vince McMahon denied Janel Grant's allegations, claiming her lawsuit is "replete with lies." On Friday, the 78-year-old resigned as a board member of WWE's parent company TKO "out of respect."

Janel Grant's lawyer addresses whether Vince McMahon mistreated others

The lawsuit contained several serious accusations against Vince McMahon, including a claim that he offered Janel Grant to an unnamed wrestler for sex.

Although she does not know for sure, Ann Callis speculated that Grant is not the only woman McMahon allegedly mistreated:

"Whether they worked in the company or not, yes, the belief is that there are other victims out there, just the way that the grooming of Janel went on, it just indicates that there are a lot of indicators that there may be, and probably are, other victims out there, and one of Janel's hopes is that by coming forward she will give the courage of other victims to come forward too." [6:57 – 7:29]

McMahon's profile page on WWE's website was removed shortly after news broke about his resignation from TKO.

Please credit Law&Crime and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

