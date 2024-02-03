"I was completely blown away" - The Rock sends out a big statement after recent historic announcement involving WWE

The Rock took to social media to send out a big statement after joining the TKO board of directors.

Earlier this year, the former WWE Champion made a surprise appearance when he returned on RAW: Day 1. After interrupting Jinder Mahal, he teased a match against Roman Reigns.

Taking to Instagram, The Great One revealed that he wanted to visit the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

"With our big @tkogrp announcements (Board director, Rock ownership) I needed to make one more final and most important visit - I wanted to come to Stamford, Connecticut to see our INCREDIBLE @WWE HQ TEAM in person. To express to everyone my deepest gratitude for their commitment and talents, as well as my boundless excitement to go shoulder to shoulder with everyone to continue to build our company. Face to face. Eyes to eyes. Handshakes and hugs."

The People's Champion further expressed his pride in joining the board:

"I was completely blown away. You can FEEL the mana, energy, love and momentum! It’s a very exciting time for our companies and I’m forever proud to have played and continue to play a very small role in the growth of WWE. I’m honored to now sit at the table that my grandfather and my father helped to build. On the shoulders of giants, we stand. In the spirit of unity we grow."

Zelina Vega wants WWE to book The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40

WWE star Zelina Vega wants WWE to book a dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40.

There are chances of Reigns facing Cody Rhodes in a rematch after the latter recently won his second Royal Rumble. However, Seth Rollins has been attempting to goad The American Nightmare into a match for his World Heavyweight Championship, which would leave The Tribal Chief open to clash with The Great One.

Speaking in an interview with ComicBook Nation, Vega said:

"I love both but The Rock."

The Great One is reportedly in town for tonight's episode of SmackDown, which will also feature Reigns and Rhodes.

