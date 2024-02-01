Zelina Vega and two former champions urge WWE to book Roman Reigns vs major star instead of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

Multiple WWE Superstars would rather see Roman Reigns square off against The Rock instead of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

The Brahma Bull returned to the Stamford-based company a few weeks ago to tease a match against The Tribal Chief. He also became a TKO board member. Meanwhile, The American Nightmare won his second consecutive Men's Royal Rumble match last Saturday to earn a World Title shot at The Show of Shows. Many believe he will retry capturing Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title after failing to accomplish the mission last WrestleMania.

In an interview with ComicBook Nation, Zelina Vega, Akira Tozawa, and Omos were asked if they would rather see The Rock or Rhodes face Reigns at the upcoming Showcase of The Immortals. The trio urged the company to book The Great One against The Tribal Chief.

The former 24/7 Champion and the former RAW Tag Team Champion explained that they are fans of The Rock. Hence, they want to see him return to the ring to square off against his cousin. Meanwhile, Vega expressed her love for Rhodes despite choosing the current TKO board member to face the leader of The Bloodline over him.

"[The Rock or Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania?] I love both but The Rock," she said. [4:25 - 4:29]

Will Cody Rhodes challenge Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40?

After winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, Cody Rhodes had a stare-down with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The American Nightmare seemed determined to challenge The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania.

However, Rhodes was confronted by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on the RAW after Rumble. The latter urged the 38-year-old to challenge him instead of Reigns. The American Nightmare claimed he would think about it.

If Rhodes chooses to face Rollins at WrestleMania, it would open the door for The Rock to challenge Reigns. It would be The People's Champ's first official match since 2016.

