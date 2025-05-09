AEW planning a huge match, including top stars for Grand Slam: Mexico - Reports

AEW is reportedly lining up a blockbuster showdown for its upcoming Grand Slam: Mexico event, and it involves two of the promotion’s biggest international names.

According to Dave Meltzer, who spoke on the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega are set to feature in a high-profile match at the June 18 spectacle in Arena Mexico. While fans might expect them to be squaring off, reports suggest they won’t be facing each other directly but might instead appear in the same match on the same side.

“The expectation is that there’s going to be a big match involving Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega, not against each other, but on that show because those are the two guys that I think the fans at Arena Mexico are looking forward to seeing the most,” said Meltzer. [ H/T: PWMania ]

The decision is driven by fan demand in Mexico City, where Ospreay and Omega are viewed as must-see names. Tony Khan's promotion has yet to confirm their matches officially, but both superstars are being prominently featured in promotional materials.

AEW Grand Slam: Mexico also marks a significant crossover event with CMLL and will be broadcast live on TBS as a special Dynamite episode, with simultaneous streaming on Max.

With Ospreay and Omega, the crowd at Arena Mexico is in for a major treat, irrespective of whether they tag or face off in a multi-man clash. Safe to say we're all set for something grande in Mexico.

AEW Champion was confirmed earlier for Grand Slam: Mexico

While speculation continues around AEW's match card for Grand Slam: Mexico, early reports had already hinted at one major name locked in.

According to Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bandido is expected to appear at the June event, marking his return to Arena Mexico for the first time since 2021.

Bandido’s involvement is interesting given his ties to AAA, CMLL’s rival promotion. However, with ROH also part of the event and with Bandido currently holding the ROH World Title, his presence now seems more than likely. Not to mention, he is prominently featured in the event’s promotional material, joining names like Mistico & Komander, to name a few. All signs seem to be pointing to a stacked AEW card for the event.

