AEW planning massive change - Reports

AEW is one of the top promotions in the US. The company has come a long way since its inception in 2019. According to recent reports, the promotion is set to undergo a massive change in its ticket sales criteria.

All Elite Wrestling is often bashed for their empty arenas during AEW Collision and Rampage. Many fans, including industry veterans, have suggested the company book smaller venues as they might look better on camera as compared to a big arena with notable empty seats. However, according to a recent report, Tony Khan's company is not looking to opt-out of booking larger venues for their shows.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated the following:

“They got to turn this ticket sale thing around. Because it's a bad perception when you're going into some of the cities, and like tonight was bad, but frickin Bowser city on Saturday and New Orleans, and that was the Texas one in the city…Rosenberg, Texas? And Henderson, Nevada. Henderson, Nevada, has under 1000 tickets. I mean, there's some bad ones coming up. They haven't really announced anything for March. But what I do know is that they are going to do less shows in Bowser cities and more shows in New York and Philadelphia and San Francisco's and stuff."

The veteran journalist added:

"They're not going to run as many small market shows that I know, but I haven't seen the schedule. But that is definitely…. Kosha Irby is now in charge. And we will see. Like, none of this can be blamed on him. Because none of this was his doing a certain number of things, the deal is that they cut back on those late discounted tickets. That's a mistake, too. Ultimately, the reality is you've got to have a strong product, and you've got to have strong local promotion of the product. It's not a day where you can just, if we book it, they will come. I mean, WWE can do that. But because WWE is so strong, AEW, they need to work really hard to sell tickets," Meltzer stated.

Expand Tweet

Adam Copeland reveals how Tony Khan accepted his request for a match against Minoru Suzuki in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland recently revealed how Tony Khan granted him a match against Minoru Suzuki at this past week's AEW Dynamite.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, The Rated-R Superstar stated the following:

"I thought Suzuki and I would be really cool," said Copeland. "It’s something you wouldn’t even think of until you think of it, right? It’s going to be hard-hitting. And the word that keeps coming to mind is grizzled. But I never thought this match would ever happen. So I asked Tony, ‘Can we get Suzuki?’ He said he’d find out. As soon as he found out, literally as soon as he got off the phone, he advertised it on air."

Copeland added:

"I’m sitting in the locker room getting changed, and Moxley says to me, ‘Hey man, it’s you and Suzuki next week,’" said Copeland. "So you can only imagine my excitement. Immediately, I’m thinking, ‘I need to cut a promo about it.’"

Adam Copeland took on Minoru Suzuki in a match at this week's AEW Dynamite. The match was full of hard-hitting blows. However, when it was all set and done, Copeland managed to pick up the victory after hitting Suzuki with a Killswitch.

Which star do you want to see answer Adam Copeland's open challenge in the coming weeks? Let us know in the comments section below.